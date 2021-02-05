Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $63.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion is benefiting from robust demand for its solid state drive (SSD) controllers. Growing adoption of embedded memory controllers amid uptick in smartphone sales, is a positive. Increased PC sales triggered by online learning and work-from-home wave, hold promise. Further, new design wins for PCIe Gen4 SSD controllers, from NAND makers, bode well. Recently, the company announced upbeat preliminary results for Q4. Fourth-quarter revenues are likely to reflect gains from recovery in sales of eMMC and UFS controllers and continued momentum in SSD controller sales. However, coronavirus crisis-led production delays and supply chain constraints are anticipated to hinder near-term prospects. Stiff competition in the USB flash drive controller market is likely to impede growth. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/8/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,945. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.68.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

