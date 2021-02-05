Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post $21.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.75 million and the highest is $21.60 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $18.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $75.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.84 million to $75.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $111.30 million, with estimates ranging from $107.12 million to $117.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $697,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $423,139.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,989,128. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,652,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,695,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,687,000.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

