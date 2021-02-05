Siltronic (SSLLF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS: SSLLF) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2021 – Siltronic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/26/2021 – Siltronic was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2021 – Siltronic was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2021 – Siltronic was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/12/2021 – Siltronic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/11/2020 – Siltronic was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

SSLLF stock remained flat at $$175.42 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.40. Siltronic AG has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $175.42.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

