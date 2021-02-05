Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading Down 7.5%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.02 and last traded at $43.11. Approximately 333,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 178,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBTX shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Piazza acquired 11,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Xii, acquired 47,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 69,284 shares of company stock worth $1,454,964 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Silverback Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.