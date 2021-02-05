Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading Down 7.5%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.02 and last traded at $43.11. Approximately 333,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 178,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SBTX shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Silverback Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
