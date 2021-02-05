SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.03. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 187,310,153 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

SinglePoint Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SING)

SinglePoint, Inc, a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.