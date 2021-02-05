SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $573,300.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.01199275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00053233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.69 or 0.06111086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.