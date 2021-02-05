SingularityNET Market Capitalization Tops $91.14 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $91.14 million and $1.77 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 40.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00068845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.19 or 0.01321981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00062014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.91 or 0.06966221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006324 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00039239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 863,362,505 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

