Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Trading Down 50%

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was down 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUIC)

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

