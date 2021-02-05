Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Down 18.6%

Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) traded down 18.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.14. 6,816,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 4,099,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The company has a market cap of $54.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 862.55% and a negative return on equity of 39.83%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

