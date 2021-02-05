Sirios Resources Inc. (SOI.V) (CVE:SOI) Shares Up 3.6%

Sirios Resources Inc. (SOI.V) (CVE:SOI)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 57,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 180,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 38.04 and a current ratio of 39.34.

Sirios Resources Inc. (SOI.V) Company Profile (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 7,400 acres located in Quebec. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

