Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) (CVE:SBM) Shares Down 12.6%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) (CVE:SBM)’s stock price fell 12.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 173,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 91,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.18.

Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) Company Profile (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp. develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. The company develops programs in the areas of diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals; and biological ingredients, such as inducers and adjuvants for the biological development and preservation.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.