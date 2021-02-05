SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.11% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $163.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.70 and a 200 day moving average of $136.38. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $179.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several research firms recently commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

