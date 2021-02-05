Sitrin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,000. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.83. 13,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,600. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.07.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

