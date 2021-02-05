Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 107,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,147. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

