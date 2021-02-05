Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

TSE SKE traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$3.24. 441,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,673. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.23. The company has a market cap of C$701.90 million and a PE ratio of -12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) (TSE:SKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.TO) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It also focuses on developing precious metal properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties consisting of 93 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 43,410 hectares; and Blackdome gold mine property.

