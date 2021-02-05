Skycoin Hits Market Capitalization of $19.72 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 87.5% higher against the dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $19.72 million and $2.42 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00053808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00158291 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00090110 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00065602 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00241173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043874 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.