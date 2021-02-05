Skycoin (SKY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.02 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002432 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $19.02 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 87.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00165784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00063264 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00228352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042382 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

