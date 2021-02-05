SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on S92. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

S92 stock opened at €62.45 ($73.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. SMA Solar Technology AG has a fifty-two week low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a fifty-two week high of €71.80 ($84.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 194.55.

About SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.