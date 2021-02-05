SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on S92. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) alerts:

S92 stock opened at €62.45 ($73.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. SMA Solar Technology AG has a fifty-two week low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a fifty-two week high of €71.80 ($84.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 194.55.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.