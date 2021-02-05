SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. 960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMTGY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46.

