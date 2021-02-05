Small Love Potion (SLP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.39 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 119% against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00179777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00069128 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00082521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00236774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Small Love Potion Token Trading

