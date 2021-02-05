SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $121,490.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,859.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.21 or 0.04287758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00387323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $466.59 or 0.01200691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.00484736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00396557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.00 or 0.00239319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00021285 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

