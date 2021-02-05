Smartshare Market Capitalization Tops $933,345.33 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Smartshare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $933,345.33 and approximately $138,870.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 87% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00144412 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

