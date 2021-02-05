Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sells 30,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $2,168,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,066,700.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $655,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $2,678,800.00.

Shares of SMAR traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,049. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,442,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

