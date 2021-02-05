SmileyCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $279.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

