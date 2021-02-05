Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 82,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 451.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $52.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18.

SNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

