Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,117.09

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,117.09 and traded as high as $3,694.00. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $3,636.00, with a volume of 199,502 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,549.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,117.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

