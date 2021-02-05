Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNMRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Snam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of SNMRF opened at $5.60 on Friday. Snam has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

