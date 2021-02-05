Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $34.50 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snap to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Shares of SNAP opened at $58.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $60.52.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,787,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snap by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 712,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,693,000 after acquiring an additional 409,091 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

