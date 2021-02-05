Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

NYSE SNAP opened at $58.31 on Friday. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,176,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

