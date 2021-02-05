Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at $54,176,496.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 12.9% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

