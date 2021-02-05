Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.
Shares of Snap stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.29.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 12.9% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.