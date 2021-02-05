Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Snap from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. 140166 lifted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.96.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,152,027. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,787,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $605,038.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,117,577 shares in the company, valued at $83,114,897.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Snap by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Snap by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

