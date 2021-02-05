Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at JMP Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Loop Capital raised their price target on Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Snap to $81.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

SNAP stock traded up $5.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.90. 3,524,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,152,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $3,265,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,438,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,981,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

