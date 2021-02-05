Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of SNAP opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

