Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $61.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Huber Research raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

SNAP traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.48. 2,396,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,152,027. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.59 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,787,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

