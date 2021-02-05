Pivotal Research Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $81.50

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Pivotal Research to $81.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.77% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Snap from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.
NYSE:SNAP opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $60.52.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $27,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snap by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 293.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 835,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
