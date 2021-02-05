Pivotal Research Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $81.50

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Pivotal Research to $81.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Snap from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,176,496.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $27,179,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snap by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 293.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 835,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

