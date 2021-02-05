Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Up 9.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares were up 9.1% on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $75.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Snap traded as high as $64.44 and last traded at $63.64. Approximately 85,217,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 21,953,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.31.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SNAP. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Snap to $81.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Snap from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $3,265,614.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,438,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,981,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 1,360.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.73 and a beta of 1.29.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

