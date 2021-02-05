Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Up 9.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares were up 9.1% on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $75.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Snap traded as high as $64.44 and last traded at $63.64. Approximately 85,217,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 21,953,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.31.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SNAP. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Snap to $81.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Snap from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.
In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $3,265,614.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,438,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,981,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 over the last three months.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.73 and a beta of 1.29.
About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
