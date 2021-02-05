SnowGem (XSG) Trading 13.2% Lower This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001181 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 91% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.