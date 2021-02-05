Social Send Price Tops $0.0121 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Social Send has a market cap of $657,743.80 and approximately $51.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001508 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001720 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

