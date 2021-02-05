Social Send (SEND) Price Up 4% This Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Social Send has a market cap of $712,776.70 and $99.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001464 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001808 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Buying and Selling Social Send

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

