SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.21

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 124652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.34.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter.

SoftBank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

