Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Shares Sold by Havens Advisors LLC

Havens Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Sogou makes up 1.2% of Havens Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sogou were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sogou by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sogou in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Sogou by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Sogou in the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:SOGO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,832. Sogou Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). Sogou had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sogou Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

