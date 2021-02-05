SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) (LON:SOLG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.55

SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) (LON:SOLG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.55 and traded as low as $26.50. SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 5,921,074 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 11.58 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The company has a market cap of £432.06 million and a PE ratio of -45.00.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

