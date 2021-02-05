SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.55 million and a PE ratio of -60.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC)

SolidusGold Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon Property, an early stage gold-silver-copper property that comprises four mineral claims totaling approximately 3,415 hectares located on the west side of Adams Lake, British Columbia.

