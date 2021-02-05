Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.42

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMPNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sompo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sompo from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

