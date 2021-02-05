Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) versus Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sompo and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 3.68% 9.34% 1.31% Fujitsu 3.95% 10.86% 4.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sompo and Fujitsu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $34.60 billion 0.44 $1.13 billion $1.73 11.73 Fujitsu $35.49 billion 0.87 $1.47 billion $1.45 21.00

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Sompo. Sompo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fujitsu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sompo pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fujitsu pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Sompo has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sompo and Fujitsu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 1 1 3.50 Fujitsu 0 0 1 1 3.50

Summary

Fujitsu beats Sompo on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and healthcare services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; health support services comprising health guidance and health counseling, and employee assistance programs; and wellness communications services. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. Sompo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business network, etc.; cloud services; system support services comprising maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones. The Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company has strategic partnership with NetApp for enhancing data management infrastructure. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

