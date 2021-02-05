Sony (NYSE:SNE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $118.50 and last traded at $116.71. 2,022,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,168,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Sony alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sony (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.