Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Up 0.9%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18). Approximately 244,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 444,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.63 ($0.18).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sosandar in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £26.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

