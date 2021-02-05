South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS) Upgraded at Fundamental Research

South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. The firm presently has a C$0.52 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$0.53. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 188.89% from the stock’s previous close.
The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “South Star Mining Corp. (TSXV: STS / OTCQB: STSBF) Receives Mining License / Advancing to Production Next Year” and dated January 29, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.
We are adding STS to our list of Top Picks.
“
About South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V)
South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.
