South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS) Upgraded at Fundamental Research

South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. The firm presently has a C$0.52 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$0.53. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 188.89% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “South Star Mining Corp. (TSXV: STS / OTCQB: STSBF) Receives Mining License / Advancing to Production Next Year” and dated January 29, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

CVE STS traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$0.18. 287,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.72 million and a PE ratio of -8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. South Star Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.19.

About South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V)

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

