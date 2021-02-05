South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS) Upgraded at Fundamental Research

South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V) (CVE:STS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. The firm presently has a C$0.52 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$0.53. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 188.89% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “South Star Mining Corp. (TSXV: STS / OTCQB: STSBF) Receives Mining License / Advancing to Production Next Year” and dated January 29, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

We are adding STS to our list of Top Picks.

CVE STS traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$0.18. 287,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.72 million and a PE ratio of -8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. South Star Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.19.

About South Star Mining Corp. (STS.V)

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

