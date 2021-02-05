South Star Mining (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Trading 12.8% Higher

South Star Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF)’s stock price traded up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 2,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 23,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

South Star Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STSBF)

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

