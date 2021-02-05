Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.23

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.23 and last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 31048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.44.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $86,656.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,043,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,827,511.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 899,664 shares of company stock valued at $52,794,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.